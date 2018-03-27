NASCAR results at Martinsville: Clint Bowyer ends drought, wins STP 500

Heavy snowfall at Martinsville Speedway forced NASCAR to postpone the STP 500 until Monday, but the delay didn't affect Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer, who led a combined 36 laps the last three seasons, took the lead away from Stage 2 winner Ryan Blaney on Lap 285 and led the final 215 laps for his first win since the 2012 Bank of America 500 — 190 races ago.

The only caution flag of the afternoon at the half-mile Virginia track flew on Lap 384 when Austin Dillon got into the rear of Jamie McMurray, sending the No. 1 car into the wall. The pause in the race allowed Bowyer to fill his tank with fuel after a mistake on pit road left him an estimated three gallons short.

Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Blaney, pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Last time the series was at the "Paperclip" Denny Hamlin wrecked Chase Elliott from the lead with just three laps remaining. Elliott slammed Hamlin into the Turn 3 wall on the cool-down lap, and the two exchanged words after exiting their cars. This time around there was no retaliation from Elliott, who struggled to stay on the lead lap caught fire late en route to a ninth-place finish.

After a pit stop with 115 laps to go, Hamlin had to make a second stop to fix damage causing his No. 11 car to overheat. The Stage 1 winner was able to work his way back into the top 15 for a 12th-place finish.

Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Alex Bowman AJ Allmendinger Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Kurt Busch Denny Hamlin Paul Menard Aric Almirola Jimmie Johnson Kyle Larson Erik Jones Daniel Suarez Ryan Newman William Byron Michael McDowell Ty Dillon Chris Buescher Kasey Kahne David Ragan Jamie McMurray Cole Whitt DJ Kennington Ross Chastain Austin Dillon JJ Yeley Matt DiBenedetto Trevor Bayne Darrell Wallace Jr. Harrison Rhodes Gray Gaulding Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Landon Cassill



Stage 1 winner: Hamlin

Stage 2 winner: Blaney