Justin Thomas happy to let Dustin Johnson enter Masters as world No. 1

Justin Thomas had a chance to overtake Dustin Johnson's stronghold on the No. 1 spot in the world ranking last week, but failed to capitalize on his opportunity.

While Thomas still finished fourth at the WGC Match Play, he lost in convincing fashion during his last two matches. Still, Thomas, ranked No. 2 in the world, kept a positive mind about his missed opportunity.

“In the end it might be a good thing going to Augusta without that [world No. 1]. I get to go do what I was going to do and let [current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson] have all that pressure,” Thomas said Sunday after losing to Alex Noren in the consolation match.

Despite his positive attitude, Thomas was disappointed not to surpass Johnson, even admitting the top spot was constantly on his mind.

"I don't know, I haven't had such a hard time not thinking about something so much," Thomas said Sunday. "And that really sucked. I couldn't stop thinking about it, to be perfectly honest. And I think you're constantly getting questions about it with the media. But I need to be mentally stronger than that, and understand that it's just a match."

Thomas, who is not playing in this week's Houston Open, will next play at the Masters in two weeks. He will be among the favorites having won seven times since the start of last season, including his first major title at last summer's PGA Championship.

"For some reason I'll probably have more adrenaline and be more excited to get going out there, no matter how many times I play there, I always get so excited to go," Thomas said Sunday of Augusta National. "I'll have two productive days of work and hang out with some good friends and try to learn some new things about the course, go home and get some rest and get ready."

