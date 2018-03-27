Greg Bird won't be making an appearance on the field for Thursday's opening day.

Yankees' Greg Bird to have ankle surgery, miss 6-8 weeks

The Yankees first baseman is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to remove a small broken spur on the outside aspect of his right ankle, the team announced Monday.

Bird is expected to miss six to eight weeks as he rehabilitates the injury before returning to action.

Bird, who has struggled with injuries for much of his career, was scratched from the lineup in Saturday's split-squad game against the Blue Jays due to "a sore right foot" and saw a specialist later that day. He then underwent a CT scan and MRI for further evaluation.

Greg Bird to have MRI exam on troublesome right foot, scratched from Yankees' Saturday lineup



The soreness is in the same foot that caused Bird to miss the majority of last season. He was forced to undergo surgery on his right ankle in July, but it has remained bothersome since.

Bird, 25, is hitting just .154 with one home run and four RBIs in 60 plate appearances this spring.