NBA community mourns death of Zeke Upshaw, G-League player who collapsed during game

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Zeke Upshaw, the 26-year-old G-League player who collapsed on the court during a game on Saturday, has died.



The NBA hopeful's video profile:



MORE: Upshaw's mother releases statement following tragic death of her son

Upshaw, who was in his second year with the Grand Rapids Drive, collapsed on the court with less than a minute left in the game.

On Monday, there was an outpouring of support for Upshaw and his loved ones from the basketball community following the news of his passing.

















