Swimmer Katie Ledecky is going pro.

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky turning pro

During the National Press Club luncheon Monday in Washington, D.C., the five-time Olympic gold medalist announced she is forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I’ve had two really great years of college swimming, have been on an incredible team that’s won back-to-back national championships," Ledecky said in an interview with The Washington Post. "I feel like now is the right time for me to be making this transition and starting this next chapter.

"I feel like having two years in this stage will prepare me in the best way for 2020."

Ledecky added that she will continue to train and study at Stanford.

"I think it takes a little bit of time to learn how to be a professional athlete and I don’t think the Olympic year is the time to do that," Stanford coach Greg Meehan told The Post. "She can make the transition now, use the 2018-19 year as a transitional year and figure out how to operate day-to-day and week to week. Then we’ll get to summer of ‘19 through summer of 2020 and things will be in place and she can just do what she needs to do."

MORE:

Katie Ledecky rebounds from loss, helps Team USA relay win gold

| Katie Ledecky named 2017 AP Female Athlete of the Year



Ledecky, who turned 21 earlier this month, broke American records 11 times and NCAA records 15 times during her two years at Stanford and capped her second NCAA Championships with a win by 28 seconds in the 1,650-yard freestyle on March 17.

She also put on a dominating performance at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last summer, where she won five gold medals and one silver.