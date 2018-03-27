Robert Kraft offers letter, gift to Parkland families on flight to D.C.

Robert Kraft expressed his sympathy and support to the Parkland, Fla., families who walked in this weekend's "March for Our Lives."

The Patriots owner welcomed students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and their families aboard the team plane last week with a touching letter and a Patriots baseball hat waiting on their seats.

The letter began with a quote from Margaret Mead, reading "Never believe that a few caring people can't change the world. For, indeed, that's all who ever have." It then continued with a statement from Kraft himself.



"On behalf of the New England Patriots organization, I want to express our support as you travel to Washington for this weekend's March for Our Lives," the letter read. "In the wake of incredible tragedy, we have hurt for you, mourned with you and been inspired by you. It is an honor for us to now partner with you as you push for progress.

"Your community is stirring our country towards a better future. That is the true mark of a patriot. Thank you for your leadership and inspiration. Best wishes as you prepare for takeoff on your journey."

Kraft offered the use of the team plane after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, herself a shooting victim in an assassination attempt, and her husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, reached out to him and asked for the favor.

The students and their families were flown from Parkland, Fla., to Washington ahead of Saturday's "March for Our Lives" against gun violence. The group later returned to South Florida on the team plane after the demonstration.