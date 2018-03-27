Mikel Obi ‘frustrated’ to miss Nigeria clash with Serbia

John Obi Mikel has expressed frustration at his inability to join the Nigeria national team for their friendly game with Serbia on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old missed the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Poland at the Municipal Stadium owing to work permit issues at this base in China.

And again, the former Chelsea midfielder will not be present when Gernot Rohr’s men tackle Mladen Krstajic’s side at the Hive Stadium as he is yet to resolve the issue.

Frustrated by his unavailability for the tie, the midfielder has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be on the field for our game v Serbia tomorrow,” Mikel tweeted.

“I am sad, and frustrated, but giving my full support to the team for another win!”



Bursaspor midfielder Mikel Agu has since replaced the Super Eagles' skipper in London.