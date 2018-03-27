Kouyate withdraws from Senegal squad ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly

West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has withdrawn from international duty with Senegal owing to sickness.

The 28-year-old was absent in Aliou Cisse’s squad that settled for a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan on Friday night. And he will also miss their second pre-World Cup friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stade Oceane on Tuesday.

Vice-President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Cheikh Seck disclosed that Kouyate has been ill since the team’s stay in Casablanca before opting to return to London with the permission of Cisse.

“Cheikhou kouyaté is sick and has come back with the coach's approval. He has been sick since our stay in Casablanca but he stayed with the group besides, he made the trip to Le Havre but finally we released him with the coach's agreement because there is no point in keeping him here,” Seck said in a press conference.

The midfielder becomes the second player to withdraw from the Teranga Lions’ camp with Idrissa Gueye back at Everton after suffering a muscle tear.

Senegal will be making their second appearance at the World Cup in Russia this year and have been pitched with Colombia, Japan and Poland in Group H.