Akmal left out of Pakistan squad for historic Windies T20s

Kamran Akmal has been left out of Pakistan's squad for the Twenty20 international series with West Indies, but Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Shaheen Shah Afridi could all make their international debuts.

Pakistan will host another Test nation in more than one international match for the first time since May 2015 when they face the Windies in Karachi in three T20s.

The fixtures had been scheduled for November 2017, only for the Windies to decide not to travel to Pakistan, reportedly due to security concerns.

Akmal, who has 58 T20I caps to his name, misses out despite scoring 425 runs in the Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi - only Luke Ronchi (435) enjoyed a better tournament with the bat.

Middle-order batsman Asif and all-rounder Talat helped Islamabad United to PSL glory, scoring 213 and 201 runs respectively.

Asif smashed three sixes in one over to aid Islamabad's cause in the final against Peshawar.

Afridi, meanwhile, took seven wickets for Lahore Qalandars, the seamer posting figures of 5-4 in a win over Multan Sultans this month.

Rahat Ali, who has 34 caps across Tests and ODIs, is in line for his first T20 international appearance, the 29-year-old included having taken 15 wickets at an average of 21.46 for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Imad Wasim and Rumman Raees both miss out through injury.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Fakhar Zaman.