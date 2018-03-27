Finally, four.

March Madness 2018: Updated Final Four odds, betting lines in NCAA Tournament

But Saturday's NCAA Tournament semifinals have two different looks: No. 1 seeds Kansas and Villanova will meet in one, and No. 3 seed Michigan takes on No. 11 seed Loyola of Chicago in the other on Saturday in San Antonio.

Cheer an underdog (hello, Sister Jean!) or go with the chalk? Or maybe the rock chalk.

Here are the updated odds for the final Saturday of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. (Obviously, odds will change as bettors continue to lay down their money.)

Check the betting lines of each upcoming game, via VegasInsider.com.

NCAA Tournament odds: Final Four betting lines

Saturday, March 31 Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan (-6) Kansas vs. Villanova (-5)

Lines updated at 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, March 26.



