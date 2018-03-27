Nick Foligno is in jeopardy of missing part of the playoffs.

Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno to miss 2-4 weeks with lower body injury

The Blue Jackets captain is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower body injury, the team announced Monday.

Foligno suffered the injury late in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

The Blue Jackets have recalled center Alex Broadhurst from the team's AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, in a corresponding roster move. Broadhurst should give Columbus a boost in Foligno's absence, as he leads the club in goals, assists, points and games played.

Foligno, 30, has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 72 games this season.

The Blue Jackets sit at third in the Metropolitan Division behind the Capitals and Penguins, respectively, with 89 points.