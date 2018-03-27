Wilshere's England KO not set to affect Arsenal

Jack Wilshere could be available for Arsenal's Premier League match against Stoke City on Sunday despite withdrawing from international duty with England.

Wilshere missed Friday's 1-0 win over Netherlands in Amsterdam due to a tendon problem in his knee and the issue has not cleared up in time for him to face Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old's return to form and the Arsenal first team has put him in the frame for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad in Russia and the England boss believes Wilshere should be in a position to continue that work this weekend.

"I've no reason to believe that he won't be back for their next game," Southgate told a news conference to preview the Italy game.

"It's an ongoing issue that he has to manage. He wasn't going to be ready for tomorrow but I'm pretty sure he'll be ready for the next [Arsenal] game."

Wilshere last featured for England as a half-time substitute in the humiliating Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland, and the Three Lions will next be in action after Southgate names his provisional World Cup squad.

Nevertheless, that does not rule the Arsenal midfielder out of the running.

"I don't think it's too late for anybody," Southgate said.

"There are a couple of guys who have been in squads but haven't had the chance to play for us.

"We'll still be monitoring everyone from now until the end of the season.

"There's probably a squad of 31 or 32 players who we'll be monitor and we'll see what happens between now and the end of the season.

"The most important thing is that if people are in the squad they're physically able to play at the level that allows them to show their ability."