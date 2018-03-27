Golf: Hazeltine to become first two-time US Ryder Cup venue in 2028

Hazeltine will become the first American venue to host the Ryder Cup twice, having been confirmed as the site of the 2028 edition.

Ryder Cup: Hazeltine to become first two-time US venue in 2028

Europe's dominance of the Ryder Cup was ended at Hazeltine in 2016, when United States claimed a 17-11 victory to end a run of three successive wins for Europe.

A video posted on Ryder Cup USA's Twitter page revealed the news, with some of the state's freshest sporting heroes helping announce the decision.

In the upload, the United States' Olympic gold medal-winning men's curling team - four of whom hail from Minnesota - send down a stone at a curling club entitled as "somewhere in Minnesota".

The stone eventually settles next to the Ryder Cup in the centre of the target area.

United States will look to have the golden touch again this year and retain the trophy at Le Golf National in France with a first victory on European soil since 1993.