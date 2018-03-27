Arthur Masuaku has disclosed his readiness to help West Ham United in the English Premier League following his return from a lengthy suspension.

Arthur Masuaku eager to ease West Ham United’s struggle

The DR Congo international has not featured for the London Stadium outfit for almost two months after being handed a six-match ban for spitting at Wigan Athletic's Nick Powell on January 27.

In Masuaku’s absence, David Moyes’ side have only managed a win in six league matches – a run that places them two points adrift of the drop zone.

West Ham United are placed 17th in the English top-flight log and the former Olympiacos defender is aiming to help get his team back to winning ways when they host Southampton on Saturday.

"It was a difficult time, of course, because I couldn't help the team and with the results we had, it was tough, but now I’m back and I hope I will help the team as much as I can,” Masuaku told club website.

"In the beginning, in the first week, I was very disappointed for myself, for the team and the staff and for the fans, then after that you have to move forward because it is life and everyone makes mistakes. I had my family behind me and nothing has changed. I am feeling positive.

"I can play a great part for the team now. That is what I am thinking. I just hope I can help the team and hopefully we can get the three points, because that would be massive for us."

Despite representing France at the youth level, Masuaku is relishing his maiden invite to represent his father’s land - DR Congo - in their friendly encounter against Tanzania on Tuesday.

"It's a big honour. Most of my family are there, so I will have the opportunity to see them and it's always great to represent my country. My grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins will all be there,” he added.

"It's a friendly game against Tanzania and after that, we have another friendly with Nigeria in May and some Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in September."