Bill Belichick still isn't budging with Malcolm Butler.

Bill Belichick talked to Malcolm Butler; reason for Super Bowl benching still unclear

As the NFL’s Annual Meeting kicked off in Orlando, Fla., the Patriots coach on Sunday addressed the drama surrounding the Pro Bowl cornerback and why he didn’t play in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

During his introductory press conference in Tennessee, Butler said he may not have been 100 percent focused after dealing with the flu ahead of the championship game. When asked if that was the reason for the benching, Belichick stayed tight-lipped.

"I have a lot of respect for Malcolm," Belichick told reporters, via the Providence Journal. "From the day he got here in rookie minicamp four years ago, he’s always competed as hard as he could. He always has been a great competitor on the field and I totally respect that.

"I’m not going to get into last year. I’m not going to get into next year or some other year. I talked to Malcolm. I wished him well in Tennessee. Obviously, [Titans coach] Mike [Vrabel] and [GM] Jon [Robinson] are great people that I have a lot of respect for in that organization and I have a lot of respect for Malcolm. We wish him well."

Butler, who agreed to a five-year contract worth $61 million with the Titans earlier this month, was listed on the Patriots' injury report with an illness the week before the Super Bowl and arrived in Minnesota one day after the team.

MORE:

Patriots' Malcolm Butler denies being benched for curfew violation



Despite the controversy, Butler insisted he has no hard feelings toward his former team.

“I’ll always have love for New England,” Butler said. “From the custodians to Belichick, all the way to Mr. Kraft, I love those guys, my teammates. I like everything about New England, especially the fans. Those fans, they really had love for me and they still do. I will always remember where I came from, and I never could forget.”