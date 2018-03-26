Sister Jean has given Loyola-Chicago approval to license her name and image on school merchandise.

Loyola-Chicago licenses Sister Jean’s name, image with her blessing

The sensational 98-year-old nun, who serves as the chaplain of the basketball team, has approved more than 25 Sister Jean T-shirts, including one with her signature phrase: "Worship. Work And Win."



First licensed Sister Jean Final Four shirt just went live on @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/A31L6GOwGy

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2018



"We weren't going to do anything until she gave her blessing," senior associate athletic director Tom Sorboro said, via ESPN . "To have Fanatics involved here and for us to be on the front page of the world's biggest sports website is unparalleled."

Sorboro added that she "didn't ask for anything for herself" in return, including compensation. With the exception of a bobblehead, all licensing royalties for Sister Jean products are set up to support the Loyola Athletic Fund.

Loyola-Chicago will look to become the first No. 11 seed to reach the championship game when it takes on No. 3 Michigan in the Final Four on Saturday.