Boateng: I've never watched the World Cup final back

Jerome Boateng has revealed that he has never watched back the 2014 World Cup final, which Germany won against Argentina.

Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal was enough to down Lionel Messi and Co. which gave the Germans their first senior international title since Euro 96.

Despite becoming a world champion that night in Rio de Janeiro, Boateng says the time to savour the moment will come once his playing days are over.



“I haven’t watched the final,” he told Goal. “I didn’t watch the World Cup because I want to enjoy it when I’m older and look back. I wanted to set new goals because if you say: ‘Oh I’m world champion’, you don’t grow and you don’t keep your level.”

Boateng has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich since moving back from Manchester City in 2011, including the 2013 Champions League at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund.

The World Cup represents the pinnacle for the centre back but he is not the type to wallow in the glory of his achievements.

“Of course it’s the biggest thing that you can reach,” Boateng said. “For me personally I was super happy of course, it was very emotional but I put it very quick behind me. I didn’t think every day I’m world champion, I’m world champion, not at all.”

Germany are back in action against Brazil on Tuesday night, the team they defeated 7-1 in the World Cup semi-finals four years ago. Joachim Low’s world champions have been drawn alongside Mexico, Sweden and South Korea for the summer tournament in Russia.