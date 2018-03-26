Mignolet: I'll fight for my place at Liverpool

Simon Mignolet insists he will not leave Liverpool, despite losing his first-team place to Loris Karius at Anfield.

The Belgium international has not played in the Premier League since the Reds' 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day.

Liverpool have lost just twice domestically since Karius replaced Mignolet, and currently sit third in the league, just two points behind second-placed Manchester United.

Mignolet admits that it is difficult to adjust to life on the bench, but he maintains he will not hand in a transfer request.

"No, always the only thing you try to do is prove every time in training you are ready for when the chance comes along," he told reporters, per Sky Sports.

"It is never easy of course because I have never in my career spent time on the bench, but it is how it is and the only thing you can do is try to change it but it is never easy.

"I've had a few conversations with the manager already and we have spoken about numerous things.

"I'm always open and he's always open, you know how he is, but at this time it is not the time and place to do that (ask to leave).

"I still have a contract for three years and, at the moment, I have to focus on the current season.

"There are still a lot of matches to play. We have games in the Premier League and Champions League.

"I try to stay professional, try to work as hard as I can and show that I’m ready for when the chance comes.

"That’s the only thing that you can do and then it’s up to the manager to give you the nod.

"It can happen very quickly that I will be able to come back into the goal by an injury or suspension."

The 30-year-old, who joined the Reds from Sunderland in a £9 million deal in 2009, has also yet to play in the Champions League this season, with Liverpool set to face Manchester City in the quarter-finals.