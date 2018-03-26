The United States welcome Paraguay to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina in a friendly game that will allow fans a glimpse of the future of US soccer.

United States vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Having missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the USMNT now finds itself in a period of transition and a youthful team will take to the field against La Albirroja.

The visitors are similarly at a low ebb following a disappointing qualification campaign and they, too, are seeking renewal.

With both sides facing into a summer of discontent they will be eager to use what games they have to usher in new blood and perhaps unearth a few gems.

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1, Unimas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game cannot be watched live on TV, nor can it be streamed live online.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position United States players Goalkeepers Hamid, Steffen, Bono Defenders Yedlin, Villafana, Lichaj, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Moore, Palmer-Brown, Robinson Midfielders Nagbe, Trapp, Adams, Roldan, McKennie, Saief, Delgado, Manneh, Weah Forwards Wood, Rubin, Novakovich

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan named a 22-man roster for the game and it is rather experimental in make-up, with star players such as Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley and Fabian Johnson missing out.

There are a total of eight uncapped players in the panel, including Paris Saint-Germain youngster Timothy Weah, Levante full-back Shaquell Moore and Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado.

Potential United States XI: Hamid; Yedlin, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Villafana; Nagbe, Trapp, McKennie, Saief; Weah, Wood.

Position Paraguay players Goalkeepers Fernandez, Aguilar Defenders Gomez, Valdez, Alonso, Balbuena, Patinho, De La Cruz Midfielders Riveros, O. Romero, Perez, Ortiz, Gonzalez, Rojas, Almiron, Dominguez, Camacho, Sanchez Forwards Santander, A. Romero, Ovelar

Like the US, Paraguay have named a somewhat experimental squad for the game with experienced players such as Oscar Cardozo and Victor Caceres not included.

There are four uncapped players on the roster, including Olimpia duo Alfredo Aguilar and Richard Sanchez.

Probable Paraguay XI: Aguilar; Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Valdez; Rojas, O. Romero, Ortiz; Gonzalez, Dominguez, Santander.

Match Preview

Failure to reach this summer's World Cup resulted in the resignation of Bruce Arena from his position of head coach and a permanent successor has yet to be appointed.

Sarachan has taken the reins on a temporary basis and from his roster for the game against Paraguay it is clear that his brief is to lay some foundations for Arena's eventual replacement by identifying and bringing through younger players.

"This match once again represents an opportunity for some new faces. The roster has an average age under 24, so for the most part this is a group of younger players that we feel have a future with the national team along with some familiar names," the former Chicago Fire boss explained.

"The timing is right to give these guys international exposure, and they will certainly be tested against a strong and experienced Paraguayan team."

They have spread the net wide, drawing players from 10 different countries, with potential debutants plying their trades in divisions such as Ligue 1, La Liga and Liga MX.

Only time will tell if the younger crop has what it takes but there will be plenty of auditions for them in 2018, beginning at the WakeMed Soccer Park.