Australia vs Colombia: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Australia will be desperate to get their World Cup preparations back on track against Colombia at Craven Cottage in London on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Bert van Marwijk's first match in charge of the Socceroos ended in disappointing fashion with the green and gold humbled 4-1 by a sharp Norway side in Oslo over the weekend.

Handing three Aussies their debuts on Saturday, van Marwijk's experimentation backfired with Ola Kamara netting a hat-trick after Jackson Irvine had opened the scoring for an otherwise sloppy Socceroos.

Colombia will offer Australia an even sterner test with the South Americans themselves coming off a remarkable 3-2 win over France.

Game Colombia vs Australia Date Tuesday March 27 Time 19:00 LOCAL / 06:00 AEDT (next day) Stream Foxtel Now/Foxtel Go

TV Channel & Live Stream

In Australia, the game can be watched live via Foxtel Now (free two-week trial).

New users can sign up for a free 14-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Airplay, Telstra TV, Playstation 4, Xbox One as well as on Google Chrome and Safari web browser.

The match will also be telecast live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and on free-to-air through Network Ten.

AUS TV channel Online stream Fox Sports/Network Ten

Foxtel Now / Foxtel Go



Squads & Team News

Position Australia players Goalkeepers Ryan, Jones, Vukovic Defenders Behich, Degenek, Jurman, Meredith, Risdon, Sainsbury, Susnjar, Wright Midfielders Brilliante, Irvine, Jedinak, Luongo, Milligan, Mooy, Petratos, Rogic Forwards Cahill, Juric, Kruse, Leckie, Nabbout, Rukavytsya, Troisi

After giving Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos and Aleksandar Šušnjar their first taste of national team action against Norway, expect more changes to van Marwijk's Socceroos squad against Colombia.

A change between the sticks seems likely with Brad Jones in line for a long awaited return to the side, while Josh Risdon should get a run at right back after a poor performance from Bailey Wright there against Norway.

Further experimentation could come in midfield, while Tomi Juric or Tim Cahill can expect a start up front.

Potential Australia starting XI: Jones; Risdon, Meredith, Degenek, Behich; Jedinak, Mooy, Leckie, Rogic, Rukavytsya; Juric.

Position Colombia players Goalkeepers

Ospina, Vargas, Defenders C.Zapata, D.Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, Espinosa, Arias, Murillo, Fabra Midfielders Rodriguez, C.Sanchez, Lerma, Moreno, Uribe, Barrios, Quintero, Aguilar Forwards D.Zapata, Izquierdo, Bacca, Muriel, Falcao, Borja, Chara, Cantillo

After coming back from 2-0 down against France last time out, Colombia will be desperate to keep the momentum going against Australia.

Arsenal keeper David Ospina, much like Mat Ryan for Australia, has the number one spot all but wrapped up for the World Cup, so back-up Camilo Vargas could be given some game time.

Other Colombia regulars could also be rested after starting against France with James Rodriquez and Falcao two big names that could potentially find themselves on the bench.

Potential Colombia starting XI: Vargas; Arias, Mina, Sanchez, Fabra; Aguilar, Sanchez, Uribe, Rodriquez, Muriel; Falcao

Betting & Match Odds

After a disappointing performance against Norway, Australia are at long odds of $9.50 to spring an upset against Colombia, odds courtesy of Bet365.

Goals are all but a certainty in this affair with the two teams known more for their attack than defences with a goalless game going at odds of $11.

As for who will get on the score sheet, Radamel Falcao is a strong favourite going at $4 to strike first and $1.83 to score anytime.

Robbie Kruse, Tim Cahill and Tomi Juric are the best-backed Aussies to get on the score sheet at some point with odds of $5.

Match Preview

After being outplayed by Norway, Australia will need to find their feet quickly against a Colombian outfit capable of inflicting an even more embarrassing result.

A new coach, a few new players and a new formation means it will take some time for this Socceroos side to gel but van Marwijk needs to see improvements quickly with a World Cup less than three months away.

Defensively poor in Oslo, Australia need to find some stability at the back against a Colombian side with plenty of goals in them.

The Socceroos have themselves struggled to find the back of the net from open play with the majority of their goals in qualifying coming from set-pieces.

An ageing Tim Cahill could be just the man to change that trend with the Millwall striker keen to show he can still cut it at the top level.

Having openly stressed the importance of training over actual matches in the lead up to Russia, van Marwijk simply can't take this game lightly if Australia is any hope of avoiding a heavy defeat.