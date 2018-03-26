Fines reduced for Malaysian clubs' player registration breaches

M-League organiser Malaysia Football League (MFL), formerly known as Football Malaysia LLP, has reduced the fines it earlier handed to 10 Malaysia Super League and Premier League teams for the failure to submit their player registration documents on time.

In a social media announcement made on Monday, MFL stated that all 10 teams had submitted appeals which were accepted. Super League teams Kelantan, PKNS FC, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, who each had been fined RM1.5 million (USD384,165), have had their fines reduced to RM500,000, while Premier League clubs PDRM FA, UKM FC, Kuantan FA, MISC-MIFA, Sarawak and Pulau Pinang, have had their RM500,000 fines slashed to RM200,000.

However, clubs that were also handed transfer bans and suspended points deductions will still face the bans and deductions, MFL clarified.

MORE:

Kelantan instructed to pay Gan RM100K, PKNS owe Elavarasan RM510K

| Liridon suspended, Baddrol warned in latest disciplinary verdicts



"The fines have been reduced this time around with the intention of allowing the clubs to improve in the future.

"But it must be emphasised that a fine heftier than RM1 million will be imposed if the same breach is committed again," the post quoted MFL CEO Kevin Ramalingam as saying.