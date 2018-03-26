Formula One: Verstappen says Australian Grand Prix completely worthless for fans

The Australian Grand Prix was "completely worthless" for Formula One fans, according to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Verstappen: Australian Grand Prix completely worthless for fans

Sebastian Vettel jumped Lewis Hamilton by pitting during a virtual safety car window to claim victory in the opening race of the season, which was low on overtaking opportunities at Albert Park.

Verstappen recovered from a spin to finish in sixth position, but the Dutchman, known for his fearless driving style, bemoaned the lack of excitement on offer for the supporters.

READ MORE: Formula One - Vettel wipes smile off Hamilton’s face in Melbourne

READ MORE: Formula One - Ferrari got lucky, admits Vettel

READ MORE: Formula One - Hamilton in ‘disbelief’ as Vettel steals victory

Asked what the grand prix would have been like for viewers, Verstappen said: "Completely worthless. I would have turned off the TV. Very boring.

"You do your best to try something, and I was in DRS range all the time, but there is nothing you can do."

Verstappen was stuck on the tail of Haas' Kevin Magnussen for much of the race having lost ground to the Dane at the start. His spin at turn one saw him fall behind Nico Hulkenberg's Renault and, despite having 27 laps in which to do so, Verstappen could not find a way past McLaren's Fernando Alonso for fifth.

"[Haas] were a second slower than the Ferraris. They were just lucky that they came in front of us," he added.

"And here you can't overtake. Look at Hamilton and Vettel. And the same story with Alonso.

"They were also much slower, but you can't pass them. You try, but it doesn't make any difference.

"Even if you are one and a half seconds faster, it's still not possible to overtake."