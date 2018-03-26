The first-innings bowling display that provided the foundation for New Zealand's crushing victory over England was described as the "perfect storm" by captain Kane Williamson.

Cricket: Williamson hails 'perfect storm' as New Zealand overcome England & rain

New Zealand ripped through England in the first session of the day-night Test on Thursday, skittling the tourists for just 58.

Rain on days two and three threatened to ruin a seemingly inevitable procession for the Black Caps, who built a lead of 369 - declaring on 427-8 thanks to a New Zealand record 18th Test century for Williamson and an unbeaten Henry Nicholls hundred.

READ MORE: Cricket - CA to investigate ball-tampering incident

READ MORE: Cricket - Bancroft ball tampering out of character - Voges

READ MORE: Cricket - Sorry Australia thrashed by Proteas in ball-tampering aftermath

England resumed day five on 132-3 yet, despite battling performances from Ben Stokes (66) and Chris Woakes (52), New Zealand took the seven wickets they needed to win by an innings and 49 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Todd Astle (3-39) dismissed James Anderson for the final wicket while Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the key scalps of Stokes and Woakes, Trent Boult (3-67) also impressing to finish with match figures of 9-99.

And Williamson praised an excellent all-round performance from his side, while understandably pointing to the first morning as the difference in the contest.

"The first innings was the perfect storm,'' Williamson said. "The boys put the ball in a beautiful area, found the edge and off stumps.

"Then for the guys to build those partnerships with the bat against an England bowling attack where runs were tough to come by [was outstanding].

"We were expecting the tough graft coming into today and England showed that.

"They fought hard and we applied that pressure and we stuck with them through that long game and pounced on those opportunities.

'It was a brilliant match for our team in all departments. It was a fulfilling Test."

New Zealand will look to secure the series when the second Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.