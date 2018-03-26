Parties agree on America's Cup venue

An agreement has been reached on the staging of the next America's Cup sailing regatta on Auckland's waterfront.

The in-principle agreement between the government, Auckland Council and defenders Team New Zealand is subject to approval by the council's Governing Body, which will meet on Thursday.

It confirms the location of the bases for the 2021 event and how the $212 million construction and related costs will be split.

The government's expected contribution is $114 million, including a Team NZ hosting fee, while the council will put in the balance.

Mayor Phil Goff says the parties have agreed on a base configuration that is less expensive than previous options and requires a smaller extension into the harbour.

Economic Development Minister David Parker said the agreement would significantly reduce the intrusion into the harbour at the lowest practical cost.

"Our work in reaching this point has seen a major cost reduction for taxpayers and Auckland ratepayers of more than $50 million, compared to other options," he said.

The location, known as Wynyard-Hobson, entails an extension of only 6600 square metres at Hobson Wharf, compared with 9900 square metres under the earlier Point Halsey option.

Other options had envisaged intrusions of 22,800 square metres.

Team NZ will occupy the Viaduct Events Centre, while challenger of record Luna Rossa will be offered the site on the extended Hobson Wharf.

The remaining bases will be located on Wynyard Wharf.

Subject to the approval by the council's Governing Body, a resource consent application will be lodged in early April.