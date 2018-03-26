Albert Belle arrested during spring training game on indecent exposure, DUI charges

Former MLB slugger Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. on suspicion of DUI and indecent exposure charges.

According to FOX10Phoenix.com, Belle, 51, was arrested during a spring training game on two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors), and one count of Extreme DUI (blood alcohol content of .08 or more). Details of the arrest are not yet known.



1 count of Extreme DUI (BAC of .08 or more) pic.twitter.com/3zMgRczQi3 Belle, who battled alcohol abuse early in his career, was known as an ill-tempered player, once telling an interviewer, “I was just an angry black man.” He channelled his anger well at the plate, averaging 43 home runs, 133 RBIs with a .299 batting average during the 1990s with the Indians, White Sox and Orioles.

A five-time All-Star, Belle dealt with a few scandals during his career, notably crushing Fernando Vina to break up a double play in 1996 and using a corked bat in 1994.

A hip injury cut short the career of Belle, who fell off the ballot for the Hall of Fame in 2007, receiving just 3.5 percent of the vote.