Nazliazmi to utilise extended domestic break to take Selangor far in the FA Cup

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

With the Malaysian domestic football taking a prolonged break due to the Malaysian FA's (FAM) recent decision to hold an additional international friendly match, Selangor's caretaker head coach Nazliazmi Nasir is looking to use the break to prepare his new charges.

Nazliazmi, who was previously an assistant head coach to head coach Maniam Pachaippan, was appointed caretaker boss last week after the club 'rested' Maniam for the team's string of defeats.

Just days after he took over, the Red Giants returned to winning ways, stunning the much-fancied Terengganu FC 3-1 in their round three FA Cup match in Kuala Terengganu last Friday. They were then drawn against Klang Valley derby rivals Kuala Lumpur (KL) in the quarter-final stage, with the first leg to be played on April 7 and the return fixture on April 21.

Terengganu vs Selangor on March 16

Although many parties have criticised the sudden decision to extend the domestic break, Nazliazmi has welcomed it. According to him, this it means more time for him to work with the team in training, ahead of the quarter-finals, although he was quick to add that winning the cup is not his target.

"I can use the gap to shore up our weaknesses, such as those in our set-pieces, before we take on Kuala Lumpur.

MORE:

FA Cup: Defending champions knocked out, Selangor stun Terengganu

| Selangor's Nazliazmi downplays role of formation change in win over Terengganu

| Fabio says KL will be ready for Selangor test

| Player Ratings: Terengganu 1 Selangor 3



"Selangor are the most successful club in the competition, but I have to be realistic and take it game-by-game. It's KL first and we'll see how it goes.

"We need to prepare right, but what's most important is the players' conditions; I want them to be really fit when they take on KL," said Nazliazmi when met by Goal following their 2-0 friendly win over UiTM FC in Shah Alam last Friday.