Crazy tournament, huh?

Final Four 2018: Ranking each team's chances to win the national championship

Honestly, what are we to make of getting to the Final Four with two No. 1 seeds, four 30-game winners, a quartet of teams with a combined winning percentage of .840? It’s bonkers, isn’t it?

MORE: Odds, lines for Final Four games

Who could have expected this from the 2018 NCAA Tournament?

At the end of all the bracket-busting, we end up with four legitimately great teams: Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and the Loyola Ramblers. All four were conference tournament winners. Two of them were league regular-season champions. It’s the first time in the last five tournaments that all the teams in the Final Four have recorded 30-win seasons.

One of these great teams has to win, though. All can be said to have a shot, certainly. At least one of those shots is longer than the others.

But being ranked first among our Final Four contenders to win the national title guarantees nothing, and being ranked last is still a tremendous honor:

1. Villanova

Why they’ll win it: They have been the best team in college basketball all season, from their championship at the Battle 4 Atlantis through their championship at the Big East Tournament to their championship of the NCAA East Region. They are the No. 1 offense in college basketball, and it’s no great trick why that is true: They constantly are fielding five players who can attack, shoot and pass, and all are willing to engage in any of these activities to secure a victory. Point guard Jalen Brunson, the Sporting News player of the year, is an elite scorer in transition, off the bounce, from long distance and even, as he showed late in Sunday’s victory over Texas Tech, from the low post. His No. 1 option is wing Mikal Bridges, a third-team All-American who projects as a lottery pick and uses his length to finish around the rim and his touch from deep. Guard Donte DiVincenzo is so capable he actually makes the team better when he enters, even though he’s always replacing someone special.

This not only is the best offensive team this season, it’s the second-most productive offense in the 17 seasons statistician Ken Pomeroy has been tracking points per possession. Only Wisconsin’s 2015 NCAA runner-up did better than Villanova’s 127.5 points per 100 possessions. It’s shocking, but Nova has been better even than the 2009 North Carolina champions in that area.

The Wildcats’ defense wasn’t much for a lot of the year, and it still may be bothered if teams can make the baseline an issue. This team is not huge. But as the tournament has advanced they have become better at walling off penetration and rebounding misses, which was reflected in holding Texas Tech to 20-of-60 shooting in Sunday’s regional final.

DEVENEY: On the way to the Final Four, Villanova shows it can win ugly

Why they might not: The biggest problem is that lack of imposing height, which allows opponents who get the shots they want in close to convert; the Wildcats rank only 131st in 2-point defense. Defensive rebounding still was an issue against West Virginia and to a lesser extent Alabama. Was the high-quality performance in this department against Texas Tech a sign of greater focus? They survived a poor shooting performance in that game, only 4-of-24 on 3-pointers. They’re the No. 9 3-point shooting team, so it’s not likely to recur, but it’s a big enough component of the offense to stand as a concern. And there’s the fact they’ll need to conquer an extraordinary team just to get to the title game.



2. Kansas

Why they might win it : It starts with SG Malik Newman, because his elevation to an All-America level – albeit for just seven games so far – has made what had been a sporadic KU attack into a lethal force. The Jayhawks have won seven consecutive March elimination games, with Newman averaging 22.7 points. That’s more than double what he averaged for the regular season. It’s not really shocking that he’s capable of this; Newman left high school in 2015 as one of the top 10 recruits in the nation. Now that he’s found his game, though, he has changed the horizon for this Kansas team. There’s a reason the record was 24-7 at the end of the regular season and is 31-7 now. The other three guards in the offense (All-American Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Lagerald Vick) are empowered by Newman’s surge; they combined for 36 points against Duke.

Udoka Azubuike inside no longer has to hold up the fort by himself, now that late-coming freshman Silvio DeSousa has become comfortable with college concepts and the level of competition. Against Duke’s one-and-done bigs, he grabbed 10 rebounds and played 26 minutes. The injury that kept Azubuike out of the Big 12 Tournament and forced DeSousa onto the court might have been the best break for the team all year.

MARCH MADNESS 2018: Three takeaways from Kansas' Elite 8 win over Duke

Why they won’t: The Jayhawks did a masterful job controlling Duke All-American Marvin Bagley in the regional final, but the reality is it worked because the open shots permitted because of the extreme attention paid inside didn’t drop for Grayson Allen and Gary Trent. Self never had to adjust.

KU typically allows far too many offensive rebounds (290th in the nation in that category) and is ineffective defending inside the 3-point line as a result. Self always has been a defensive master, but it’s been tougher because the team is small. They Jayhawks don’t even have big wings; Newman is 6-3, and Vick is a lean 6-5. So they depend to a large extend on opponents’ inability to deal with their offense. They’ve topped 80 points in seven of their past nine games, which is not easy to do at this point in the season. But opponents averaged 72.6 in that stretch. A team with a lot of weapons – say, Villanova? – is going to be a challenge.



3. Michigan

Why they might win it: The Wolverines came within a few points, a defensive rebound or two and one really tough foul call – OK, it wasn’t tough, it was flat wrong – of defeating Louisville in the 2013 championship game. That was with the No. 37 defense in college basketball. Now, the Wolverines are No. 3 in that department. We saw the impact of that defense in eliciting 15 turnovers from Florida State and holding the Seminoles to 31.4 percent shooting in the West Region final. The improvement of that defense, with Zavier Simpson guarding the point of attack, has led to UM’s long winning streak. Over the past dozen games, the only teams to cross the 70-point mark against this group needed overtime (Iowa) and a whole lot of garbage time (Texas A&M in a 99-72 defeat) to get there.

Center Moe Wagner remains one of the toughest matchups for opposing defenses because of his growing ability to score in the post, his proven ability to hit 3-pointers and his uncommon knack for driving the ball. Lots of guys can drive it; not many of them are 6-11. The Wolverines have a wide variety of options to generate an attack, from the beautiful sets conceived by John Beilein to using ball screens set by Wagner for SG Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.

The winning streak suggests Michigan is “hot.” That’s nonsense. The variety of different teams they’ve defeated, and the number of different ways they’ve done it, demonstrates the Wolverines are a terrific basketball team.

FAGAN: Charles Matthews' journey from Kentucky to scout team to Final Four berth

Why they won’t: This is not a flawless offensive team. It still is rated only No. 31 in efficiency at KenPom.com, and that’s in part because its shooters tend to go cold at once. It was curious to see Wagner (.396) and PF Duncan Robinson (.392) go 1-of-11 from long distance against FSU. But it wasn’t anything new. UM was 8-of-30 against Houston in the second round, 5-of-16 against Montana in the first. The Wolverines made nearly everything against Texas A&M, but do we expect a reprise against the kind of competition they’ll encounter in San Antonio?

4. Loyola-Chicago

Why they might win it: Is there a more cohesive team in the Final Four. Obviously not, or the Ramblers would not be here. They have very good players, but unlike some of the other mid-major breakthrough teams of this decade, they do not appear to have a Gordon Hayward or Fred Van Vleet in the rotation. They have won 32 games because they do what is right for the moment, and they do it together. Watch how they work together to cut off dribble penetration around the foul line. There is a precise, orderly ballet to their rotations, and that is how they came to be the No. 18 defense while ranking 102nd in turnovers forced and 297th in block rate. They rarely foul – tournament opponents are averaging only 10.1 free throws against them in the NCAAs. They give up the 15th fewest free throws per field goal attempt in Division I.

The offense does not have the same cachet, and yet in this tournament the focus has been so intense and the execution so precise that the Ramblers have been able to generate a long line of layups. They are shooting .587 on 2-pointers in the NCAAs. That is not uncommon; they are No. 9 in that category nationally. But it is more difficult to achieve in this atmosphere because of the improved quality of teams and the higher stakes – and their number actually has gone up.

MORE:

Final Four 2018: How each team wins national championship, X-factors and more



MORE: Four upsets, four different heroes make one amazing Loyola-Chicago Final Four run

Why they won’t: Loyola beat very good teams to get this far. Miami has multiple pros and was good enough to earn a road win at North Carolina. Tennessee was the SEC co-champion. Nevada won the Mountain West by two games and finished with 29 wins. But it gets even more imposing at the Final Four. If you’re wondering if there are any bracket breaks at this level, you’re probably the bracket break.

Ultimately, individual talent is going to matter in San Antonio. Coaches are going to lose tons of sleep this week searching for every coaching maneuver they can anticipate, and the difference is going to be whomever is this year’s version of Kemba Walker or Tyus Jones or Anthony Davis or Wayne Ellington might be. That guy doesn’t play for the Ramblers. But if he watches how magically they play the game of basketball, he might secretly wish he did.