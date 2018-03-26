For those feeling an empty competitive space where March Madness would normally be, don't fret: Hockey is here to save the day.

Frozen Four 2018: NCAA Ice Hockey Championship scores, schedules, how to watch live

After starting with 16 programs, the 2018 Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship is down to its Frozen Four: Michigan, Minnesota-Duluth, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Minnesota-Duluth and Notre Dame are in the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year, while Michigan is heading to its first national semifinal since 2011. Ohio State is ending the longest Frozen Four drought among this year's field with its first appearance since 1998.

The national semifinals will be held at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, April 5. The championship game will be played there on Saturday, April 7. The Frozen Four will be held in Minnesota — dubbed "the State of Hockey" — for the first time since 2011.

Frozen Four 2018 schedule

Matchup Date Time (Eastern) Network Ohio State vs. Minn.-Duluth April 5 6 p.m. ESPN2 Notre Dame vs. Michigan April 5 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

When will the Frozen Four 2018 championship game be played?

The championship game will be played Saturday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Frozen Four 2018 championship game

The Frozen Four championship game will be shown on ESPN.