NRL: Sea Eagles fined, avoid points deduction for salary cap breaches

Sea Eagles fined, avoid points deduction for salary cap breaches

Manly were fined 750,000 Australian dollars by the NRL and had two officials – chief operating officer Neil Bare and former CEO and current Sydney Roosters boss Joe Kelly – banned for 12 months.

The Sea Eagles will also have a 660,000 AUD penalty applied to their cap across both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Manly were found with breaches involving 13 players over five years, totalling 1.5million AUD.

Manly can have 250,000 AUD of their 750,000 AUD fine suspended if they undertake appropriate governance changes.

"We have to ensure the penalties for cheating the cap remain a deterrent," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"We have had such a successful start to the 2018 season that every fan from every club can reasonably expect their team to play in the finals.

"So we make no apology for taking a hard stance against breaches of the cap – it is something we will continue to be vigilant in protecting."

Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett was given an official warning while club great Bob Fulton – formerly the general manager of football – must get NRL approval if he is to return to the game.

Banned for a year, Bare and Kelly can return on January 1, 2019, if they undertake governance training.

The club and officials can appeal the decision.

The Sea Eagles have started the 2018 season with a win and two losses to sit ninth.