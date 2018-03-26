History's most infamous sporting scandals

Amid growing calls for Steve Smith to be sacked after Australian Test cricket's darkest day, we take a look at other scandals that rocked the world of sport.

Lance Armstrong

Arguably the most well known and extraordinary case of cheating in sport, the American was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after admitting to prolonged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Salman Butt

Much like Smith, the former Pakistan Test captain used younger players to carry out his orders and was given a 10-year cricket ban and jailed over spot-fixing during the series with England in 2010.

Tiger Woods

Another one of sport's most famous cheats, Woods' indiscretions came in the form of infidelity but the father-of-two's career was never the same after the break-up of his marriage.

Maradona Hand of God

Dubbed the 'Hand of God,' Diego Maradona's deliberate handball to open the scoring in the 1986 quarter-final against England is probably the most infamous piece of cheating in FIFA World Cup history.

MORE HUMILIATION: Smith's men embarrassed further in huge defeat

'STRUGGLING': New captain breaks silence on Smith, cheating furore

FAF WEIGHS IN: Du Plessis discusses Steve Smith, cheating furore

UNDER SCRUTINY: Coach Darren Lehmann's leadership under microscope

Ben Johnson

No individual drug cheat has left a more lasting stain on the Olympic Games than Canada’s Ben Johnson, whose gold medal and world record of 9.79s in the 100m sprint at the Seoul Games was stripped after he tested positive to steroid use.

Underarm Scandal

Regarded by many as the most regrettable incident in Australia's cricket history, Greg Chappell earned the ire of fans all over the world when he instructed younger brother Trevor to bowl underarm in order to prevent New Zealand hitting the six they needed off the final ball to snatch a tie.

Essendon Doping

The Bombers were fined $2million dollars, kicked out of the 2013 AFL finals series, stripped of draft picks and had coach James Hird as well as 34 players banned for one year as part of the 2012 supplements scandal.

Tonya Harding

One of the biggest sporting scandals to send shockwaves around the world happened in 1994 when US figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee by an attacker allegedly linked to rival American competitor Tonya Harding, who was stripped of her championship title and banned for life from the sport.

Mike Tyson

While Tyson didn't cheat, he did resort to one of the most extraordinary measures ever seen in boxing when he bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in their heavyweight title rematch in 1997.

Paralympics Scandal

One of the most repulsive forms of cheating occurred at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics when a team of able-bodied athletes from Spain pretended to be disabled to claim gold in the men’s intellectually handicapped basketball competition.