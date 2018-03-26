News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel knocked unconscious and swallows tongue
Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel knocked unconscious and swallows tongue
Gillespie tears into Australian cricketers
Gillespie tears into Australian cricketers

History's most infamous sporting scandals

7Sport /

Amid growing calls for Steve Smith to be sacked after Australian Test cricket's darkest day, we take a look at other scandals that rocked the world of sport.

Rapoport: Giants, Odell Beckham Jr are not close on a deal
2:57

Rapoport: Giants, Odell Beckham Jr are not close on a deal
What rule changes may be discussed at the Annual League Meeting?
2:51

What rule changes may be discussed at the Annual League Meeting?
0326_1800_syd_Lynn
1:47

Chris Lynn reveals the level of ball tampering present in cricket
Schutt takes first Aussie women's T20I hat-trick
0:32

Schutt takes first Aussie women's T20I hat-trick
0326_1600_nat_Manly
1:40

Manly Sea Eagles fined $750,000
0326_1600_nat_steve
2:53

Steve Smith stood down as captain
Ex-Liverpool star swallows tongue after getting hit by ball
0:42

Ex-Liverpool star swallows tongue after getting hit by ball
Greenberg's warning to NRL clubs
0:41

Greenberg's warning to NRL clubs
Greenberg slams Immortal Bob Fulton
1:23

Greenberg slams Immortal Bob Fulton
Fighter DQ'd for flipping off back of KO'd opponent
0:42

Fighter DQ'd for flipping off back of KO'd opponent
0326_1130_nat_cricketsport
1:17

Cricket Australia to take action
0326_AFL
0:14

Parker's goal of the year contender
 

Lance Armstrong
Arguably the most well known and extraordinary case of cheating in sport, the American was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after admitting to prolonged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Armstrong confessed on Oprah to a career of drug cheating. Pic: Getty

Salman Butt
Much like Smith, the former Pakistan Test captain used younger players to carry out his orders and was given a 10-year cricket ban and jailed over spot-fixing during the series with England in 2010.

Tiger Woods
Another one of sport's most famous cheats, Woods' indiscretions came in the form of infidelity but the father-of-two's career was never the same after the break-up of his marriage.

Woods with former wife Elin Nordegren and one of their children. Pic: Getty

Maradona Hand of God
Dubbed the 'Hand of God,' Diego Maradona's deliberate handball to open the scoring in the 1986 quarter-final against England is probably the most infamous piece of cheating in FIFA World Cup history.

MORE HUMILIATION: Smith's men embarrassed further in huge defeat

'STRUGGLING': New captain breaks silence on Smith, cheating furore

FAF WEIGHS IN: Du Plessis discusses Steve Smith, cheating furore

UNDER SCRUTINY: Coach Darren Lehmann's leadership under microscope

Ben Johnson
No individual drug cheat has left a more lasting stain on the Olympic Games than Canada’s Ben Johnson, whose gold medal and world record of 9.79s in the 100m sprint at the Seoul Games was stripped after he tested positive to steroid use.

Johnson was stripped of his 1988 Olympic gold medal. Pic: Getty

Underarm Scandal
Regarded by many as the most regrettable incident in Australia's cricket history, Greg Chappell earned the ire of fans all over the world when he instructed younger brother Trevor to bowl underarm in order to prevent New Zealand hitting the six they needed off the final ball to snatch a tie.

Essendon Doping
The Bombers were fined $2million dollars, kicked out of the 2013 AFL finals series, stripped of draft picks and had coach James Hird as well as 34 players banned for one year as part of the 2012 supplements scandal.

Hird and 34 Essendon players were banned over the 2012 supplements saga. Pic: Getty

Tonya Harding
One of the biggest sporting scandals to send shockwaves around the world happened in 1994 when US figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee by an attacker allegedly linked to rival American competitor Tonya Harding, who was stripped of her championship title and banned for life from the sport.

Mike Tyson
While Tyson didn't cheat, he did resort to one of the most extraordinary measures ever seen in boxing when he bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in their heavyweight title rematch in 1997.

Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in their 1997 title rematch. Pic: Getty

Paralympics Scandal
One of the most repulsive forms of cheating occurred at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics when a team of able-bodied athletes from Spain pretended to be disabled to claim gold in the men’s intellectually handicapped basketball competition.

Back To Top