The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Drew Stanton have agreed to a contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Browns sign QB Stanton to two-year deal

The team did not release details of the deal, but Stanton's agent, Mike McCartney, disclosed the quarterback received a two-year contract.

Stanton will join Cleveland after spending the past five years with the Arizona Cardinals. Stanton becomes the second quarterback the Browns added to their roster this offseason, joining Tyrod Taylor, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

There is also speculation the Browns will draft a quarterback in next month's NFL Draft as Cleveland have the number one and four overall picks.

The Browns have struggled in the past to find a consistent quarterback, finishing last season 0-16 with rookie DeShone Kizer. Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler have also played, but have not seen success over the past two years.

Head coach Hue Jackson has already said Taylor will be the starting quarterback.

Stanton, 33, started 13 games in five seasons in Arizona. Four of those starts came last season while filling in for an injured Carson Palmer. He went 3-1 in 2017 and 9-4 overall with Arizona.