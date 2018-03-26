The Browns and quarterback Drew Stanton have agreed to a contract, the team announced Sunday.

NFL free agent news: Browns sign QB Drew Stanton to 2-year deal

The team did not release details of the deal, but Stanton's agent, Mike McCartney, disclosed the quarterback received a two-year contract.



Excited for QB @drewstanton agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @Browns

— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 25, 2018



Stanton will join Cleveland after spending the past five years with the Cardinals. Stanton becomes the second quarterback the Browns added to their roster this offseason, joining Tyrod Taylor, who was acquired in a trade with the Bills.

There's also speculation that the Browns will draft a quarterback in next month's NFL Draft as Cleveland has the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks.

The Browns have struggled in the past to find a consistent quarterback finishing last season 0-16 with rookie DeShone Kizer. Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler have also played, but haven't seen success over the past two years.

While head coach Hue Jackson has already said "(Taylor) is going to be the starting quarterback. There is no competition," Stanton will bring depth to the position.

Stanton, 33, started 13 games in five seasons in Arizona. Four of those starts came last season while filling in for an injured Carson Palmer. He went 3-1 in 2017 and 9-4 overall with Arizona.