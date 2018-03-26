Bubba Watson was proud to claim another World Golf Championships win with his victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Watson honoured to bring another trophy home

Watson earned his second PGA Tour victory of the year by defeating Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 in the championship match on Sunday.

The American has now won two majors and two WGC events in his career, an accomplishment he is quite proud of.

"It's absolutely amazing. You know, you don't think about lists or anything, you just think about trophies and trying to win," Watson said after his winning match.

"And having two majors, and now having two World Golf Championships are the closest things to majors. You're talking about the top in the world were here this week.

"So what an honour and a privilege, overwhelming sensation to know that I have another trophy at the house."

After a down year in 2017, Watson has returned with a vengeance, already twice winning on the PGA Tour this year.

While Watson has bounced back this season with improved play, he thought about retiring last year during his struggles.

"Yes, last year was the lowest point, I would have to say, gosh, one of my lowest points in my life," Watson said.

"It just mentally – being an athlete is not easy. Being an athlete, everybody wants to take time. You can't get time back. You can't get – I mean, time is really the key, right? You can't get it back. It's done with. If anybody wants a piece of your time, you run out of time for yourself, run out of time for your wife, for your kids, your friends, your family, your extended family.

"So it was a very low point in my golf career. My family life has been beautiful because I realised what time means. And so it was a low point in my golf, low point in my physical abilities, low point in my health. It was a scary time.

"And if I was going to sit back and look at it, do you want to be a family man? Do you want to be a great dad? Or do you want to be battling trying to make the cuts on the PGA Tour? So that was the argument, what do you want to do? And realising some of these things and getting better physically and mentally, here we are two trophies this year and a lot more weight."