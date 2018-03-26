BOSTON — They made 33.3 percent of their shots, their worst offensive performance of the season. They committed 12 turnovers, the 11th time they’ve been so sloppy with the ball this year. They made four — just four! — of their 24 3-point attempts, belying their reputation as one of the leading innovators of stretched-floor hoops in the college ranks.

March Madness 2018: On the way to the Final Four, Villanova shows it can win ugly

It was no work of art, but in the end, Villanova stood victorious on its way to the Final Four, with an uncomfortable and un-Wildcat-like 71-59 win over Texas Tech at TD Garden on Sunday. As brilliant as Villanova has been all season with its offense, this was a win that should be chalked up to a grinding, persistent defense.

Yes, you’ve got that right. Villanova won a critical game on the defensive end.

“Towards the end of the season, coach (Jay Wright) really did challenge us to be a better team defensively and together-wise,” said star guard Jalen Brunson, who finished with 14 points on just 4-for-14 shooting. “So we just had the opportunity to keep getting better every practice, and even in late February, even in March, we're getting better and better and better. He just kept saying, if we keep winning, we have a chance to keep getting better. That's what ‘survive and advance’ means.”

No doubt, this game was a matter of survival. After withstanding the relentless press of West Virginia in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats were facing an even more relentless defensive team on Sunday. The Red Raiders’ defense allowed 40.4 percent shooting this season, and only 64.6 points per game, both of which ranked 15th in the nation.

Tech held true to its identity. For Villanova, 71 points ranks as its fourth-worst offensive production of the season, and the Raiders succeeded in playing the game on their terms. But Villanova showed the rest of the nation a level of defense few thought the Wildcats could achieve.

They held Texas Tech to 33.3 percent shooting, their second-best performance of the season. Villanova had a season-high 51 rebounds and limited Texas Tech to 33. The Wildcats have been a run-and-gun, new-wave Big East team all season, but on Sunday they were dragged into a circa-1989 Big East game: all elbows, shoving and bloody lips. And they managed the win.

“I mean, it means a lot to us,” said big man Eric Paschall, who finished with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. “Just to know that we could tough a game out like that. They're a very talented team. Their defense is great. They have some talented offensive players. Just to be able to do that with my brothers out there is, again, a blessing. We worked hard all year. We did a great job of it, and we just kept getting better. So it shows that we can fight through a lot. We keep playing for each other.”

They’ll keep playing into the Final Four next weekend, looking for their second national championship in the last three years. If they have to win some ugly games along the way, so be it. Villanova has now shown it can come out on top in a defensive struggle.

“We just try so hard not to worry about if our shots aren’t falling or not,” Brunson said. “It’s, what are we doing on the defensive end? Are we getting stops? Are we just sitting back and just sulking to the fact we're not making shots? We’re going to keep being aggressive. We’re going to keep take the shots, taking open shots. We’re going to get stops. And when it comes to the offensive end, we have confidence in each other no matter what.”