Ajayi thrilled after joining Super Eagles ahead of Serbia clash

Junior Ajayi is excited after joining the Nigeria national team ahead of their international friendly game with Serbia at the Hive Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old was handed his first call-up by Gernot Rohr following his impressive performance for his Egyptian side Al Ahly.

However, the former CS Sfaxien player could not make the trip to Wroclaw due to visa issues where the three-time African champions piped Poland 1-0, thanks to Victor Moses’ effort.

And after teaming up with the rest of the squad along with Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel Agu and Gabriel Okechukwu for the warmup game with Mladen Krstajic’s men, the attacker has taken to the social media to express his excitement.

“Good to finally be in camp with Super Eagles,” Ajayi tweeted.

“Great coaching crew and officials. Fantastic reception from my co-players.”

He will be looking to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles in the encounter.