Wallabies and Brumbies winger Henry Speight re-signed with Rugby Australia until the end of 2019.

Speight signs Wallabies, Brumbies extension

Speight, 30, signed a one-year extension to remain in Australia until at least the end of the Rugby World Cup.

A veteran of 19 Tests, Speight was delighted to earn a longer stay, including with the Brumbies.

"There's still a lot to achieve with both the Brumbies and the Wallabies so I'm really excited to be staying in Canberra for another year," he said.

"The World Cup is a big target of mine. I really enjoyed the experience in 2015 but I want to go one step further next year so hopefully I'm part of that.

"Dan [McKellar, Brumbies coach] is also building something very special at the Brumbies and they have done so much for me since I moved here to Australia."

The Fiji-born Speight has played 98 Super Rugby games since making his debut against the Chiefs in 2011.

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika praised Speight for turning down other opportunities.

"Henry has shown how much he wants to represent the Brumbies and the Wallabies by knocking back big-money offers from Europe to stay and play his rugby in Australia," he said.

"It shows the quality of character in the man and you need character like that to be a quality player.

"I'm sure he's going to have a huge impact on our game over the next 18 months leading into the World Cup."