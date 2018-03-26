Texans owner defends Jerry Richardson: 'I'm sure he didn't mean to offend anybody'

Texans owner Robert McNair can't get out of his own way.

Asked Sunday about Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson amid allegations of workplace misconduct, McNair said Richardson's alleged comments "could have been made jokingly" and likely weren't made to offend anyone.



As @NFL owners gather here in Orlando for league meetings, @HoustonTexans owner Bob McNair actually said this in defending scandal-scarred @Panthers owner Jerry Richardson: "Some of the comments could have been made jokingly. I'm sure he didn't mean to offend anybody."

Richardson decided to put the team up for sale after it came out he had reportedly settled with former employees in incidents stemming from sexual harassment and the alleged use of a racial slur to a scout.

Insensitive comments from McNair are nothing new.

The vast majority of the Texans team knelt prior to their game against the Seahawks this past season in protest to McNair’s “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” comments at a recent meeting between NFL owners and executives.

According to ex-Texans offensive lineman Duane Brown, McNair has a history of questionable remarks.

In an interview with ProFootballTalk, Brown said McNair talked to the team in 2008 after Barak Obama was elected as president.

“He was visibly upset about it,” Brown said. “He said, ‘I know a lot of y’all are happy right now, but it’s not the outcome that some of us were looking for.’ That was very shocking to me.”

There’s more.

When the NBA forced Donald Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers following the revelation of racist remarks, Brown said McNair only addressed the situation by telling the players “to be careful who you have private conversations with, because things that you think are confidential can spread like wildfire.”

“In my mind, it would probably have been better if he said ‘don’t be a racist’ instead of ‘be a racist in private and make sure it doesn’t get out,’” Brown said.

McNair met with the team Saturday (after Brown’s interview with PFT) in an attempt to clear the air with his team, but Brown told reporters the meeting didn’t go well.