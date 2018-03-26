Garnett claims maiden PGA Tour win

Brice Garnett claimed his first PGA Tour victory by four shots in testing conditions at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday.

The American started his final round in the Dominican Republic with a two-stroke lead and held it together in the wind and rain to claim the title with a closing two-under 70, finishing 15 under at the Corales Golf Club.

Garnett made three birdies in a row to lead by five shots after a par on the first and came up with another gain at seven following back-to-back bogeys.

He produced a fifth birdie at the 11th and was able to celebrate a maiden victory despite dropping another shot at the last in Punta Cana.

Garnett's compatriot Keith Mitchell finished second courtesy of an excellent five-under final round of 67, which Kelly Kraft matched to take third spot.

Denny McCarthy made it an all-American top four, while K.J. Choi was among eight players in a share of fifth spot following his sublime six-under 66.