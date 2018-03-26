Texas Rangers coach and former MLB All-Star Howard Johnson fractured his cheek after being hit in the face by a foul line drive.

Rangers coach Johnson fractures cheek

Johnson was transported to hospital in Arizona on Saturday after he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland Indians shortstop Erik Gonzalez in the fourth inning.

The 57-year-old – now hitting instructor for the Rangers' Triple-A team in Round Rock Texas – suffered several fractures but he does not require surgery.

Johnson, who was struck on his left cheekbone just below his eye, will remain in Arizona before being re-evaluated.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister told the Star-Telegram he saw the ball strike Johnson.

"I'd actually turned and was looking down that way," Banister said. "All in all, the reports right now are generally positive. Obviously, our prayers are with him."

Nicknamed 'HoJo', the third baseman/shortstop played 14 seasons in MLB, spending nine of those years with the New York Mets.

The two-time All-Star played on two World Series championship teams, the 1984 Detroit Tigers and the 1986 Mets. He finished his career with 228 home runs and a .786 OPS.