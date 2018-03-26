The Women's NCAA Tournment is nearing its end, which means the Final Four is around the corner.

March Madness 2018: When is the Women's Final Four?

The women's tournament has gone as expected, as every No. 1 seed advanced to the Elite Eight. Louisville and Mississippi State have already punched their tickets to the Final Four, leaving two spots left to be claimed.

MARCH MADNESS: Women's tournament schedule, results

On Monday, the remaining two regional finals feature No. 1 seeds against No. 2s: in Albany, N.Y., UConn will face South Carolina — in what could be the game of the tournament to this point — while Notre Dame and Oregon will go at it in Spokane, Wash.

Below is when, where and how to watch the Women's Final Four.

When is the Women's Final Four?

The Women's Final Four will take place Friday, March 30. The first matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the second game following at 9:30 p.m. ET. The women's national championship game will be two days later on Sunday, April 1, and start at 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the Women's Final Four?

The Women's Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, this year and will be played at Nationwide Arena. The arena is home to the Columbus Blue Jackets of the NHL and has hosted men's NCAA Tournament games in 2004, 2007, 2012 and 2015. It's the first time the women's tournament has been hosted in Nationwide Arena and the third time the state of Ohio has hosted the Women's Final Four. The other locations: Cincinnati in 1997 and Cleveland in 2007.

How to watch the Women's Final Four

Both Final Four games will air on ESPN2. The national championship game will be broadcast on ESPN.