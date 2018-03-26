St Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will start the MLB season on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury.

Cardinals without hamstrung Wainwright for opener

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny announced the roster change on Sunday after the 2006 World Series champion was scratched from his spring training start against the Washington Nationals.

The withdrawal was the result of a hamstring injury, Cardinals president John Mozeliak told reporters.

Mozeliak also revealed three-time All-Star Wainwright – also a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and Silver Slugger recipient in 2017 – twill undergo further evaluation, and told St Louis radio station KMOX 1120 that the 36-year-old's injury is "hopefully not serious."

The veteran will be replaced by rookie right-hander Jack Flaherty, MLB.com reported. Mozeliak expressed his confidence in the rookie, saying he "was one of the best five" starters in the spring.

Wainwright was shaky last season 12-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 games and suffered an elbow injury that cut his season short.

He looked strong this pre-season, allowing just two runs and two walks, and struck out 10 batters in 10.6 innings of Grapefruit League play.