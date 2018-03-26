New York Mets All-Star Michael Conforto will not be on the field when the MLB season starts this week.

Mets' Conforto to start MLB season on DL

Conforto suffered a torn capsule in his left shoulder in August and underwent surgery in September.

The 2017 All-Star initially targeted an early-May return but he requires more time to rehabilitate.

On Sunday, the Mets said the outfielder will start the campaign on the disabled list as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

"I am staying down here, I am opening the season on the disabled list, but it won't be long," Conforto said, with the Mets scheduled to face the St Louis Cardinals.

He played five innings on Saturday for the first time this spring training, though Mets manager Mickey Callaway acknowledged he would not be ready in time for opening day after the game.

Conforto, 25, batted .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in 109 games before being sidelined with the injury.