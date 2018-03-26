Drew Chatman disqualified from LFA 36 after flipping off KO’d opponent’s back

Drew Chatman’s first MMA victory was short-lived.

After winning his fight via knockout against Irvins Ayala during his professional debut at LFA 36 on Friday, Chatman celebrated by doing a front flip off Ayala’s back, which promptly earned him a disqualification for striking his opponent after the bell.

Chatman's flip quickly went viral and drew much criticism as many questioned his bizarre move.



Irvins Ayala KO'd himself throwing a hammerfist on the ground, when his chin slammed into Chatman's knee, who was on his back in guard.



Chatman is then DQ'd at 2:39 of Round 1 for jumping on the back of an unconscious Ayala.



“I threw a kick, he tripped me and as he came down, I moved my knee in a certain position and he had hit his chin to my knee,” Chatman said, via MMA Fighting. “At that moment, it happened so fast that my instincts just kicked in and I started punching. As he fell down to the floor, it was almost like I couldn’t believe he was out, because it happened really quick. My natural reaction was just to get up.

“Normally, I celebrate my fights. If you see all my amateur fights, I’m doing flips, I’m doing cartwheels or whatever the case may be. I didn’t think before I did it. I just jumped and did a flip. So it was almost like subconsciously I did what I normally would do celebrating a victory that I normally get.”

Chatman, 23, received a 90-day suspension but acknowledged the move was distasteful and apologized after the bout, saying he didn't mean to bring shame to the sport.

“I want to apologize to Irvins Ayala,” Chatman said. “He was a good opponent. And he brought the fight to me. And he had a lot of heart. It was not a good move on my part as a martial artist. And I want to apologize to the California athletic commission, because they laid down the rules, they gave a great understanding and they do their job very well. Also, to Legacy, LFA, because they gave me a great opportunity to display my skills and it was a good platform.

“I’m not gonna play the victim here, because when you look at it the real victim here is Irvins Ayala. Let’s just be real. He showed up, he fought. It was an unfortunate mishap, but it did not have to end that way. All this publicity, all this media, the reality is I was wrong and I ain’t trying to gain no fame off of this, because I’m a martial artist.”