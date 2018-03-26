The Final Four is set as one of the wildest March Madness tournaments ever is coming to a close.

March Madness 2018: When is the Final Four?

Loyola-Chicago continued its magical tournament run with a win over Kansas State, while Michigan outlasted Florida State to earn its spot. Joining them will be Villanova, which got past Texas Tech, and Kansas, which knocked out Duke in an overtime thriller.

The final four standing from the field of 68 will face off in San Antonio for a chance to take home the national championship.

Below is the date, time and TV schedule for the 2018 Final Four.

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four will take place Saturday, March 31. All four teams will play that night, with the first matchup, between Villanova and Kansas, tipping off at 6:09 p.m. ET. Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET.

The national championship game will be two days later, on Monday, April 2, beginning at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Where is the Final Four?

The Final Four will held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Alamodome is a multipurpose arena that housed the San Antonio Spurs from 1992-02. It's currently home to the University of Texas-San Antonio football team.

San Antonio is no stranger to serving as college basketball's biggest stage. It has hosted the Final Four three times before, in 1998, 2004 and 2008. It has also hosted Women's Final Fours in 2002 and 2010.

How to watch the Final Four

All remaining games in the tournament will be broadcast on TBS — that includes both Final Four matchups as well as the national championship game. The games can also be streamed on the March Madness Live app or online.