Rugby Union: Ford boots in-form Tigers to win over Wasps

George Ford booted Leicester Tigers to a fourth consecutive Premiership victory as Wasps were beaten 16-15 at Welford Road on Sunday.

Ford boots in-form Tigers to win over Wasps

Wasps looked set to stretch their winning streak in the top flight to five matches when they went in at half-time with a 15-7 advantage, but three penalties from Ford after the break maintained the Tigers' push for a semi-final spot.

Sione Kalamafoni put Leicester in front by going over from the back of a driving maul only two minutes in, but the home side suffered a double blow when Jonny May and Manu Tuilagi were replaced due to injury.

Wasps hit back with a try from Elliot Daly, who went over untouched out wide after Dan Robson picked him out, and the versatile England back completed a double before the break after Jimmy Gopperth was on target with a penalty.

Ford reduced the deficit to five points, punishing Wasps for straying offside, but the Tigers were a man down when Telusa Veainu was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on.

Matt O'Connor's men continued to apply the pressure, though, and Ford - dropped for England's Six Nations loss to Ireland last weekend - stepped up to bisect the posts again before winning it with from the tee four minutes from time after Wasps were penalised at a lineout.

A bonus point for Wasps moves them above Newcastle Falcons into third place, while Leicester are just three points outside the top four in fifth.