Mets' Michael Conforto to start season on DL

Michael Conforto won't be on the field when the season opens this week.

The Mets on Sunday informed the outfielder that he will start the year on the disabled list as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, according to the New York Daily News.



“I am staying down here, I am opening the season on the disabled list, but it won’t be long,” Conforto said.

Conforto suffered a torn capsule in his left shoulder in August and underwent surgery in September. He initially targeted an early-May return but needs a little more time to rehab the injury.


He played five innings Saturday for the first time this spring training, though Mets manager Mickey Callaway acknowledged he wouldn't be ready in time for opening day after the game.

Conforto, 25, batted .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in 109 games before being sidelined with the injury.

