Premier League records - Most titles, appearances, top scorers & attendance

Note: Records for Premier League only, i.e. from 1992-93 to present day.

Last update: March 25, 2018

Premier League title records

Most Premier League titles - Manchester United (13)

Most consecutive Premier League title wins - Manchester United (3)

Biggest Premier League winning margin - Manchester United (18 points)

Smallest Premier League winning margin - Manchester City (0 points, +8 goal difference)

Premier League points records

Most Premier League points in a season - Chelsea (95 points, 2004-05)

Fewest Premier League points in a season - Derby County (11 points, 2007-08)

Most Premier League points in a season without winning title - Manchester United (89 points, 2011-12)

Fewest Premier League points in a season to win title - Manchester United (75 points, 1996-97)

Most Premier League points in a season for relegated club - Crystal Palace (49 points, 1992-93, 42 matches), West Ham (42 points, 2002-03, 38 matches)

Fewest Premier League points for non-relegated club - West Brom (34 points, 2004-05)

Premier League wins & defeats

Wins

Most Premier League wins in a season - Chelsea (30 - 2016-17)

Fewest Premier League wins in a season - Derby County (1 - 2007-08)

Most Premier League home wins in a season - Chelsea (18 - 2005-06), Manchester United (18 - 2010-11), Manchester City (18 - 2011-12)

Most Premier League away wins in a season - Chelsea (15 - 2004-05)

Fewest Premier League home wins in a season - Sunderland (1 - 2005-06), Derby County (1 - 2007-08)

Fewest Premier League away wins in a season - Leeds United (0 - 1992-93), Coventry City (0 - 1999-00), Wolves (0 - 2003-04), Norwich City (0 - 2004-05), Derby County (0 - 2007-08), Hull City (0 - 2009-10)

Most consecutive Premier League wins - Manchester City (18 - August 26, 2017 - December 27, 2017)

Most consecutive Premier League games without a win - Derby County (32 - 2007-08)

Most consecutive Premier League home wins - Manchester City (20 - March 5, 2011 - March 21, 2012)

Most consecutive Premier League away wins - Chelsea (11 - April 6, 2008 - December 7, 2008), Manchester City (11 - May 21, 2017 - Decembr 27, 2017)

Defeats

Most Premier League defeats in a season - Ipswich Town (29, 1994-95 - 42 matches), Sunderland (29, 2005-06 - 38 matches), Derby County (29, 2007-08 - 38 matches)

Fewest Premier League defeats in a season - Arsenal (0, 2003-04)

Most Premier League home defeats in a season - Sunderland (14, 2002-03 & 2005-06)

Most Premier League away defeats in a season - Burnley (17, 2009-10)

Fewest Premier League home defeats in a season - Manchester United (0, 1995-96, 1999-00 & 2010-11), Arsenal (0, 1998-99, 2003-04 & 2007-08), Chelsea (0, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08 & 2014-15), Liverpool (0, 2008-09), Manchester City (0, 2011-12), Tottenham (0, 2016/17)

Fewest Premier League away defeats in a season - Arsenal (0, 2001-02 & 2003-04)

Most consecutive Premier League defeats - Sunderland (15, 2002-03)

Longest Premier League unbeaten run - Arsenal (49 games - May 7, 2003 - October 24, 2004)

Longest Premier League unbeaten home run - Chelsea (86 games - February 21, 2004 - October 26, 2008)

Longest Premier League unbeaten away run - Arsenal (27 games - April 5 2003 - September 25, 2004)

Premier League goal records

Players

Top Premier League goalscorer - Alan Shearer (260 goals, 1992-93 - 2005-06)

Most Premier League goals at one club - Wayne Rooney (183 goals, Manchester United, 2004-05 - 2016-17)

Oldest Premier League goalscorer - Teddy Sheringham (40 years 268 days, West Ham vs Portsmouth, December 26, 2006)

Youngest Premier League goalscorer - James Vaughan (16 years 271 days, Everton vs Crystal Palace, April 10, 2005)

Most consecutive Premier League games scoring a goal - Jamie Vardy (11, Leicester City August 29, 2015 - November 28, 2015)

Most Premier League seasons scoring a goal - Ryan Giggs (21, Manchester United, 1992-93 - 2012-13)

Most Premier League goals in a season - Andrew Cole (34, 1993-94) *, Alan Shearer (34, 1994-95) *, Alan Shearer (31, 1995-96) , Cristiano Ronaldo (31, 2007-08) , Luis Suarez (31, 2013-14)

*The league season consisted of 42 matches, not 38.

Most Premier League goals in a debut season - Kevin Phillips (30, Sunderland, 1999-00)

Most Premier League goals in a calendar year - Harry Kane (39, Tottenham, 2017)

First Premier League hat-trick - Eric Cantona (Leeds United vs Tottenham, August 25, 1992)

Fastest Premier League hat-trick - Sadio Mane (2 minutes 56 seconds - Southampton vs Aston Villa, May 16, 2015)

Most Premier League hat-tricks - Alan Shearer (11, 1992-93 - 2005-06)

Most Premier League goals in a single match - Andrew Cole (5 - Manchester United v Ipswich Town; March 4, 1995); Alan Shearer ( 5 - Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday; September 19, 1999); Jermain Defoe (5 - Tottenham v Wigan Athletic; November 22, 2009); Dimitar Berbatov (5 - Manchester United v Blackburn Rovers; November 27, 2010); Sergio Aguero (5 - Manchester City v Newcastle United; October 3 2015)

Most Premier League goals in one half - Jermain Defoe (5, Tottenham vs Wigan Athletic, November 22, 2009)

Fastest Premier League goal - Ledley King (10 seconds, Tottenham vs Bradford City, December 9, 2000)

Most Premier League goals from inside the box - Alan Shearer (227)

Most Premier League goals from outside the box - Frank Lampard (41)

Most Premier League goals from headers - Peter Crouch (52)

Most Premier League penalties scored - Alan Shearer (56)

Most Premier League penalties missed - Alan Shearer (11), Wayne Rooney (11)

Most Premier League own goals - Richard Dunne (10)

First Premier League goal - Brian Deane (Sheffield United vs Manchester United, August 15, 1992)

5,000th Premier League goal - Chris Sutton (Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers, December 7, 1996)

10,000th Premier League goal - Les Ferdinand (Tottenham vs Fulham, December 15, 2001)

15,000th Premier League goal - Moritz Volz (Chelsea vs Fulham, December 30, 2006)

20,000th Premier League goal - Marc Albrighton (Aston Villa vs Arsenal, December 21, 2011)

25,000th Premier League goal - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Swansea City vs Manchester United, November 6, 2016)

Teams

Most Premier League goals scored in a season - 103 (Chelsea, 2009-10)

Fewest Premier League goals scored in a season - 20 (Derby County, 2007-08)

Most Premier League goals scored at home in a season - 68 (Chelsea, 2009-10)

Most Premier League goals scored away in a season - 48 (Liverpool, 2013-14)

Fewest Premier League goals scored at home in a season - 10 (Manchester City, 2006-07)

Fewest Premier League goals scored away in a season - 8 - Middlesbrough (1995-96), Southampton (1998-99), Sheffield Unted (2006-07), Derby County (2007-08)

Most Premier League goals conceded in a season - 100 (Swindon Town, 1993-94 - 42 matches), 89 (Derby County, 2007-08 - 38 matches)

Fewest Premier League goals conceded in a season - 15 (Chelsea, 2004-05)

Worst Premier League disciplinary records

Most Premier League red cards - 8 (Duncan Ferguson, Patrick Vieira & Richard Dunne)

Most Premier League red cards in a season - 3 (Vinnie Jones, Slaven Bilic, David Batty, Craig Short, Franck Queudrue, Wes Brown, Victor Wanyama)

Most Premier League yellow cards - 123 (Gareth Barry)

Most Premier League yellow cards in a season - 14 (Mark Hughes, Robbie Savage, Cheick Tiote, Lee Cattermole, Jose Holebas)

Premier League attendance records

Highest Premier League attendance - 83,222 (Tottenham vs Arsenal, Wembley, February 10, 2018)

Highest Premier League attendance average - 75,821 (Manchester United, 2006-07)

Lowest Premier League attendance - 3,039 (Wimbledon vs Everton, Selhurst Park, January 26, 1993)

Lowest Premier League attendance average - 8,353 (Wimbledon, 1992-93)

Premier League appearance records

Most Premier League appearances - 653 (Gareth Barry - Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton & West Brom; 1997-98 - present)

Most Premier League seasons - 22 (Ryan Giggs - Manchester United; 1992-93 - 2013-14)

Most consecutive Premier League appearances - 310 (Brad Friedel - Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa & Tottenham Hotspur; August 14, 2004 - October 7, 2012)

Most Premier League clubs played for - 8 (Marcus Bent - Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Everton, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic & Wolves)

Oldest Premier League player - 43 years, 162 days (John Burridge - Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers; May 14, 1995)

Youngest Premier League player - 16 years, 68 days (Matthew Briggs - Middlesbrough v Fulham; May 13, 2007)

Premier League manager records

Most Premier League titles - 13 (Sir Alex Ferguson - Manchester United)

Most Premier League seasons - 21 (Sir Alex Ferguson - Manchester United; 1992-93 - 2012-13)

Most Premier League matches - 820 (Arsene Wenger - Arsenal; 1996-97 - present)

Most Premier League wins - 410 (Sir Alex Ferguson - Manchester United; 1992-93 - 2012-13)

Most Premier League clubs managed - 7 (Sam Allardyce - Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton; 2001-02 - present)