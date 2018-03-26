News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tim Paine is expected to be named Australia's 46th Test captain.
Tampering review starts, CA boss en route

Nigeria complete first training in London ahead of Serbia friendly

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Nigeria have completed their first training session at the Hive Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s friendly clash against Serbia.

Nigeria complete first training in London ahead of Serbia friendly

Nigeria complete first training in London ahead of Serbia friendly

The Super Eagles arrive London on Saturday for their second pre-World Cup encounter in March, following their 1-0 defeat of Poland on Friday evening.

A second-half penalty by Victor Moses helped Gernot Rohr’s side topple their hosts - to continue their perfect 2018 World Cup preparation - in front of a packed Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw.



New arrivals Junior Ajayi, Gabriel Okechukwu, Mikel Agu - called up to replace skipper John Obi Mikel - were actively involved in the training session. However, although Oghenekaro Etebo has linked up with the squad after he missed last week’s encounter against Adam Nawalka’s men through injury, the Las Palmas versatile midfielder remained on the sidelines.

According to reports via the team’s official Twitter account, Ajayi, Okechukwu, Francis Uzoho, John Ogu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Uche Agbo and Kenneth Omeruo ended on the winning side of Sunday’s seven-a-side training session.



MORE:
William Troost-Ekong ‘honoured’ to lead Nigeria to victory vs. Poland
| Nigeria World Cup: How the Group D teams fared
| Poland 0 Nigeria 1: Moses hands Super Eagles morale-boosting victory

Rohr will aim to help his side navigate their way past a Serbia side, fresh from their 2-1 defeat to Morocco in Italy.

Back To Top