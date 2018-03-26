Yanga assistant coach Shedrack Nsajigwa has revealed that their priority after being eliminated from the CAF Champions league is to get past Singida United in their quarter final clash in the Federation Cup set for April 1.

Nsajigwa: Our priority now is to defeat Singida United

The two teams will meet at the Namfua stadium in Singida, five days before the Jangwani Boys welcome Wolayta Dicha in a CAF Confederation Cup first leg tie in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to Goal, Nsajingwa said that everything is under control, and suggested that they have to get past Singida United first and then they will start to talk about Ethiopia’s Dicha.

Yanga won the Federation Cup in 2016 and were eliminated from the tournament by Mbao FC in the semi-finals last season.