Super Cup 2018: Gokulam Kerala FC sign East Bengal striker VP Suhair

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed East Bengal forward VP Suhair, Goal can confirm. The 25-year-old forward has started training at his new club already.

The Kerala native did not feature in the I-League at all this season after suffering an ankle injury on the eve of the clash with Shillong Lajong in December last year. The striker was poised to be a big part of East Bengal’s plans after firing in five goals (including a hat-trick) in as many matches in the club’s Calcutta Football League triumph last year.

The Red and Golds ultimately finished fourth in the I-League as Minerva Punjab were crowned champions. League debutants Gokulam, meanwhile, finished seventh.

Suhair has been brought in by the Calicut-based club with the Super Cup in mind where they have been pitted against Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up Bengaluru FC in the Round-of-16 clash. His deal is understood to be a permanent one.

A product of United SC, Suhair has already played for Gokulam in the Kerala Premier League in 2016 before his move to the Kolkata-based club.

